'The Village' tenants are on a quest for love in exclusive sneak-peek clip 

It's Enzo's Cinderella story. Nick has a secret to spill.

Dominic Chianese, who plays Enzo Napolitano, and Warren Christie, who plays Nick Porter, appear in the NBC televisions series, "The Village."  (Credit: NBC)

By Meghan Giannotta
Nosy neighbors can come in handy when it comes to finding love. 

In an exclusive teaser clip from Tuesday night's episode of "The Village," neighbors Enzo (Dominic Chianese) and Nick (Warren Christie) find themselves plotting to track down a mystery woman.

But fans shipping Nick and Sarah (Michaela McManus) need not worry: The setup involves the Brooklyn apartment building's senior resident. 

Riding the bus with Nick, Enzo's gripping onto the book left behind by a woman he met at a restaurant an episode prior. Still pining over her, Enzo reveals he's unsuccessfully tried to convince the local library's staff to leak his crush's identity. 

"I met a woman, we fell in love. This is all I have of her. I carry it around like a glass slipper now," Enzo tells Nick, who swiftly volunteers his matchmaking services.

The pair of veterans appears to be en route to a PTSD support group. 

In Tuesday's episode, appropriately titled "Laid Bare," Nick also has another major task weighing him down. Sarah has revealed she's ready for Nick to drop the series' biggest bomb yet -- that he's the father of her pregnant teenage daughter, Katie (Grace Van Dien). 

The New York City-set series airs at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

Meghan

Meghan Giannotta

