"The Village" rallied together to help reunite Ava Behzadi and her son, but the Brooklyn resident's legal troubles aren't yet behind her.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of the NBC series, the apartment complex's soon-to-be lawyer Gabe Napolitano (Daren Kagasoff) tries to secure his neighbor proper legal aid.

Ava, an Iranian immigrant played by actress Moran Atias, is still facing deportation after being arrested by ICE agents outside her home in the pilot episode. Her good-hearted neighbors Enzo Napolitano (Dominic Chianese) and NYPD officer Ben Jones (Jerod Haynes), encourage Gabe to juggle law school with finding representation for Ava's case.

Dining streetside, Gabe tells his grandfather Enzo he's emailing a prominent legal aid lawyer to convince her to take on Ava as a client pro pono.

"What the hell is wrong with you!" Enzo says, after chasing down a cannoli with coffee (and sambuca). "When a Napolitano needs a favor, they ask eye to eye."

Enzo, the newest resident of The Village apartment building, plants a seed that just might help keep the Behzadi family together. But his good gesture won't be without consequences. Ava is still keeping the truth about her immigration papers under wraps.

The episode introduces a new recurring character — a legal aid lawyer played by "Young & Hungry" actress Aimee Carrero — as the series moves to its new time slot. It'll slip into the 9 p.m. slot previously held by "This Is Us," starting with Tuesday night's "Heart on Fire."