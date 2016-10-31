The Weeknd’s ‘Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour’ coming 2017

The singer will perform at Barclays Center in June 2017.

Next year’s going to be a busy one for The Weeknd. The Canadian singer, 26, announced his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour” on Monday, which will see him perform more than 40 concerts, according to his website.

The tour, named for his upcoming album “Starboy” (out Nov. 25) and the title track on the album he created with Daft Punk, will kick off in Stockholm on Feb. 17.

New Yorkers should mark their calendars on June 6 and 7, when the star will take the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He will also perform at Newark’s Prudential Center on June 4.

The tour, which travels through Europe, Canada, South America and the United States, is scheduled to wrap in Cincinnati, on June 9.

The tour has been dubbed “Phase One” on the artist’s website, suggesting additional dates and cities may yet be added to The Weeknd’s itinerary.