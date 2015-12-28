Theater 2016: ‘American Psycho,’ ‘Noises Off!’ and more coming up in New York City

Here’s what to look forward to in 2016.

2015 proved to be an unusually strong year for theater, and 2016 looks promising as well. These are just some of the shows to look forward to next year.

‘Noises Off’

Michael Frayn’s madcap backstage comedy returns to Broadway with a promising cast including Andrea Martin, Megan Hilty, Tracee Chimo and Jeremy Shamos. Now in previews at the American Airlines Theatre.

‘Disaster!’

Seth Rudetsky’s musical parody of 1970s disaster flicks, which incorporates numerous disco hits, is heading for Broadway after a successful off-Broadway run two years ago. Begins previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Feb. 9.

‘Shuffle Along’

This historically significant 1921 jazz and dance revue will be explored by director George C. Wolfe and choreographer Savion Glover, with Tony winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Billy Porter. Begins previews at the Music Box Theatre on March 15.

‘American Psycho’

Serial killer Patrick Bateman strikes again in Duncan Sheik’s musical version of the Bret Easton Ellis novel. Begins previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 24.

‘King and Country: Shakespeare’s Great Cycle of Kings’

The Royal Shakespeare Company will perform the history dramas “Richard II,” “Henry IV, parts 1 & II” and “Henry V” in repertory at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Begins previews at the BAM Harvey Theater on March 24.

‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812’

Josh Groban will make his Broadway debut in Dave Malloy’s ambitious pop opera adaptation of a small portion of “War and Peace.” Theater and start date TBA.