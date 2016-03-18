Theater openings: ‘Babes in Arms,’ ‘Broadway Backwards’

‘Babes in Arms’

The original “Hey gang, let’s put on a show” musical, which is centered around a bunch of teens during the Depression, “Babes in Arms” is rarely seen but the Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart score is full of gems that have become standards like “My Funny Valentine,” “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “Where or When.” This piano-only production is being produced by Musicals Tonight with a 19-person cast. Theater Row, 410 W. 42nd St., musicalstonight.org. Through Sunday.

‘Broadway Backwards’

Year after year, I am in awe of the extraordinary creativity, vocal power and production values that go into each annual edition of “Broadway Backwards,” where well-known musical theater songs are meticulously reinterpreted for a same-sex context. The event benefits the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center. This year’s cast includes Chita Rivera, Danielle Brooks, Tituss Burgess, Tony Yazbeck and Jessie Mueller. Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 W. 45th St. Mon at 8 pm.(MW)