TKTS to kick off ‘TKTS Tuesdays’ with special pricing and giveaways for Broadway and Off-Broadway shows

Theatre Development Fund (TDF) is launching “TKTS Tuesdays” for a special discount giveaway on tickets to Broadway shows.

This discount booth allows one to experience the art and creativity of Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals, plays and dance productions with the luxury of paying an affordable price of 20% to 50% off regular prices.

The 100th patron will be awarded a $100 TKTS Gift Certificate; this giveaway program will run through the summer, starting March 29 at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.tdf.org/nyc/7/TKTS-ticket-booths.

For nearly 50 years, TKTS has been the city’s go-to place for same-day discounted tickets for matinee and evening shows on Broadway and Off-Broadway, as well as offering up to 50% off next-day matinee shows. TKTS is open Monday, Tuesday & Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For real-time TKTS listings featuring show availability and prices, download the free TKTS app or visit TDF’s website.