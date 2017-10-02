Pop culture fans can engage with their nerdy interests beyond just reading or watching them, from podcasts to events like Comic Con (descending on the Javits Center this week) to even cookbooks. For the culinary inclined, here are three new releases that can help you geek out over any number of shows, movies and books.

‘The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide’

By Lauren Wilson

AMC tapped the chef behind the cookbook “The Art of Eating Through the Zombie Apocalypse” for this “Walking Dead” tribute. The 60-plus recipes are based on meals featured on the show, from Carl’s chocolate pudding to Daryl Dixon’s deer stew. Plus, find tips on how to survive a zombie apocalypse, such as hunting wild game and cooking outdoors, just for fun. Wilson will be signing copies at Comic Con on Oct. 7 from 1-2 p.m. (booth #1946). Out Oct. 10, Insight Editions, $29.99

‘The Cocktail Guide to the Galaxy’

By Andy Heidel

The man behind the “Doctor Who”-themed Brooklyn bar The Way Station shares recipes for his pun-tastic concoctions in this collection of 100-plus recipes. More than 60 TV shows and films get the cocktail treatment, from “Back to the Future” (Flux Incapacitator) to “The X-Files” (The Vermouth is Out There). St. Martin’s Griffin, $22.99

‘The Geeky Chef Strikes Back’

By Cassandra Reeder

Find 50 recipes inspired by eats and drinks from nerd-friendly novels, movies, TV shows and video games in this second cookbook from the Geeky Chef herself. That means Los Pollos Hermanos chicken (“Breaking Bad”), lingonberry pancakes (“The Big Lebowski”), rock cakes (“Harry Potter”) and more fan-favorite fare. Race Point Publishing, $21.99