amNY Weekender | 9 things to do in NYC, April 1-3

Friday, April 1

90s and 2k Night with The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air: The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air are bringing back all of the slammin’ hits you listened to on your walkman from TLC to Third Eye Blind. If your first crush was the Pink Power Ranger or you’re looking for an excuse to throw on your jellies, GO 90s at Le Poisson Rouge is where it’s at – DUH! So whether you’re a New York City OG or just cruisin’ through, come bump and grind with the freshest kids in the city! This is a 21+ event and starts at 11:55 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St New York, NY 10012.

Ballet Hispanico: Doña Perón: Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America’s Cultural Treasures, announces the New York premiere of Doña Perón at New York City Center, the concluding performances of Ballet Hispánico’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. The Company will perform as part of the first City Center Dance Festival which showcases New York companies making their triumphant return to the City Center stage after more than two years away. Standard tickets are $35 each and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. New York City Center, 131 W 55th St New York, NY 10019.

¡VAYA! Aurora y Zon del Barrio: ¡VAYA! offers devotees of salsa and Latin music a home on the Upper West Side to enjoy friendly community, vibrant live orchestras, and a smoking-hot dance floor. ¡VAYA! celebrates some of the series’ inaugural groups, such as performers Aurora y Zon del Barrio. Aurora Flores, a respected ethnomusicologist in her own right, stands out as the rare female bandleader in her field. Aurora will direct her 15-piece band, with special guest Fania All-Star Nicky Marrero and Cuatro player Prodigio, through an exploration of a century of Nuyorican musical history. This event is free and begins at 7:30 p.m. David Rubenstein Atrium, 10 Lincoln Center Plz New York, NY 10023.

Saturday, April 2

Opening Day of Luna Park: Join Luna Park in Coney Island to celebrate the beginning of spring and Opening Day of the 2022 Season. To kick off the year, the first 95 guests to ride the Coney Island Cyclone will enjoy a free ride and an egg-cream treat courtesy of Luna Park. As part of the park’s annual charitable tradition, Luna Park will highlight local organizations and support them with donations from Opening Day proceeds. New York’s iconic amusement park is excited to welcome guests back to enjoy their favorite attractions including the 95 year-old Coney Island Cyclone, the exhilarating Thunderbolt, and the classic B&B Carousell, and many other fun-filled rides, games and dining options. Luna Park in Coney Island, 1000 Surf Ave Brooklyn, NY 11224.

Expression Through Dance With Ajna: Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with a sensory-friendly, participatory dance performance with music by Ajna Dance Company. The NYC-based woman- and minority-owned performing arts organization is committed to sharing authentic and artistic Indian dance with the goals of increasing the representation and accessibility of South Asian culture and fostering diversity and inclusion. Their work emphasizes individual expression, acceptance of self and others, and the unique beauty that lives within all of us. Ajna brings their expertise in teaching and dance education to the Atrium as they share their love of dance—from classical Indian styles to folk dance and Bollywood. Audiences will be invited to join the dancers in movement and creative expression in a supportive environment. This event is free and starts at 7:30 p.m. David Rubenstein Atrium, 10 Lincoln Center Plz New York, NY 10023.

Love In Action: The New York Choral Society is pleased to announce Love in Action, a concert of choral music that brings together the work of eight contemporary American composers who explore universal themes of reflection, action and love that call us together in a renewed commitment to community and hopefulness. The chorus will be joined on stage by a number of New York’s first responders and essential workers to offer their thoughts and wishes for a more hopeful, loving and inclusive future. Tickets are $25 per person and the show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th St New York, NY 10023.

Sunday, April 3

Art and Oddities Market: Coney Island USA hosts its Art and Oddities Market as part of the Congress of Curious Peoples on April 2 and 3. Twenty tables of unusual art, artifacts, retro and vintage collectibles, taxidermy, photography, prints and sculpture. If it’s cool, weird, strange or beautiful, it’ll be for sale here! Free admissions to explore from noon to 5 p.m. Coney Island, 1208 Surf Ave Brooklyn, NY 11224.

Smorgasburg, Prospect Park: Smorgasburg is the largest weekly open-air food market in America, attracting thousands of people each weekend to eat from dozens of local vendors. Smorgasburg has many locations in NYC. Their Prospect Park location opens this Sunday. Come and enjoy good eats from around the globe. Free entry for all starting at 11 a.m. Prospect Park, Breeze Hill, Brooklyn, NY 11225.