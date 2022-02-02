amNY Weekender | 8 things to do in and around NYC, Feb. 4-6

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Friday, Feb. 4

Traditional Chinese Dancing: As Chinese New Year has come to a close, the Sunset Park Recreation Center is hosting an event that features professional dancers showcasing the art of traditional and modern Chinese dances. The Dance Room in Sunset Park Recreation Center, 4200 7th Avenue Brooklyn. 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is free, but you must be 18+ to register and attend.

Westbury Arts’ Black History Month Art Exhibition Opening Reception: Join Westbury Arts for their first event in the series Be the Color of This World and Fifth Anniversary Black History Month Celebration. The event will have various performances ranging from storytelling, dance and poetry. Many local African American visual artists around the city will display their work of the theme – Creative Vision of ‘Community and Cultural Reflections’, that will provide a myriad of creative expressions. Later the artists will explain their work through a panel interview. Westbury Arts 255 Schenck Avenue Westbury, NY 11590 United States 7 to 9 p.m. Free, must RSVP to attend.

Sharks at the American Museum of Natural History: Now through Aug. 14, this sharks exhibition features life-sized models, fossils, and activities that share the history and nature of these misunderstood creatures. 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free for members, $23 for adults, $18 for students and seniors, $13 for children (3-12).

Saturday, Feb. 5

Black History Month Herbert Von King Park History and Cleanup: Looking for an easy way to serve your community this weekend? Join Urban Park Rangers at Herbert Von King Park to serve the nearby community while learning about the African American Activists Herbert Von King and Hattie Carthan and how they inspired their community by service. Herbert Von King Park, 670 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free.

Black History Performance Program: Join The Harlem Swing Dance Society for an evening of spoken word performances and maintaining Harlem’s rich Lindy Hop and Swing Dance culture. Other performances and entertainment are included during the event. After the event, there will be a small reception providing refreshments along with an exhibit of African Artifacts. Westbury High School 1 Post Rd. Old Westbury, NY 11568 3 to 5 p.m. Free, Masks and CDC guidelines required.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Black History Month Nature in Poetry Hike: To celebrate Black History Month, join Urban Park Rangers for a hike through Van Cortlandt Nature Center, discovering how this park served as a way for Black poets to draw inspiration for their content. 246th Street and Broadway, Bronx, NY from 1 to 2 p.m. Free.

Curator Tour of The World of Frida and Frida Kahlo in Context: The Hudson River Museum showcases the artwork and life of Frida Kahlo, the Mexican painter. Laura Vookles, Chair for the Curatorial Department, will be introducing The World of Frida, featuring seventy-five artists that Kahlo’s life and talent have inspired. This exhibit will not only feature Kahlo’s work but photographs of her and her husband Diego Rivera while exploring her home in Mexico City, La Casa Azul. Starting at 1 p.m. 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701. Free for members, $8 for adults, $4 for youth (3-18), $5 for seniors and students.

Virtual Yoga: This online yoga session will allow you to feel relaxed and rejuvenated before entering your busy week. The virtual class is from 10 to 11 a.m. Free, but must register to attend.