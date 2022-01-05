amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Jan. 7-9

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Friday, Jan. 7

New York Botanical Garden GLOW: Let it GLOW at New York Botanical Garden this weekend! This annual show lights up the garden with breathtaking colors that are begging to be explored. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 5 to 10 p.m. $35 for adults, $20 for children.

Ice Skating at Governors Island Winter Village: Love to skate? Governors Island is the latest in outdoor ice skating. The 5,000-square-foot ice skat­ing rink open Fri­days-Sun­days and offers free admissions on Fridays for all visitors! Reservations are highly encouraged. 10 South Street, Slip 7. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $11 admission, $8 for skate rental.

Saturday, Jan. 8

NYC Lantern Festival: Illuminate the Farm: If you can’t get enough of walking through lights, head over to Queens County Farm Museum for the NYC Lantern Festival: Illuminate the Farm. As you explore the farm, you will find a dazzling display of lanterns in the shape of farm animals, flowers, tractors and more! 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens. 4:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $24.99 or $16.99 for those aged 3-12.

Screening of “The Muppets”: Love the Muppets? Head over to the Museum of the Moving Image for a screening of the 2011 film “The Muppets” starring Jason Segel, Amy Adams, and Chris Cooper. 36-01 35 Ave, Queens. 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11).

Town Square Greencycle “Post-Holiday” Swap: Looking to do some post-holiday organization or find a few treasures to bring home? Town Square is hosting its annual Greencycle “Post-Holiday” Swap for those who reduce, reuse or recycle gently used items. Head over to the Town Square website for a complete list of acceptable items. N. 15th Street & Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn. 12 to 3 p.m. Free, suggested $10 donation.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Lightscape: This is the last day that you can see Lightscape in Brooklyn! Hosted by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Lightscape is one of the largest light shows in New York City. Bundle up and take a stroll through the outdoor holiday illuminated trail with over a million lights that run almost the full length of the garden. 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn. Multiple times. $34 for adults, $18 for kids.

Discoveries—Imagining a Whole New World: A Place for You and Me: For those with learning disabilities and autism, The Met has a series of workshops taking place on Sunday for a couple of different age groups. This virtual workshop will include a talk and opportunity to make art in the comfort of your home. 11 a.m. Virtual. Free, reservations required.

