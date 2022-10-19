amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Oct. 21-23

Friday, Oct. 21

NYC Parks: Hallowscream- Come to the chilling fun celebration at J. Hood Wright Park! The event has a spooky interactive haunted house, games, fun inflatables and much more. The fright walk in the haunted house features live actors, props, images and special effects, lights and fog. Due to the frightening and demanding nature, younger participants under 13 are encouraged to have parental supervision. The free event starts at 3 p.m. and goes to 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged! 351 Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan

Brooklyn Poets Friday Night Open- Join the Brooklyn Poets for a night of open mic and 2 acclaimed featured poets. Doors open at 6 p.m., open mic is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and the featured readers are from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stephanie Niu is a poet from Georgia and the author She Has Dreamt Again of Water, the winner of the 2021 Diode Chapbook prize. J.C. Rodriguez is an MFA student at Syracuse and published in Brooklyn Poets, Pow Pow, Waxwing and Meow Meow. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com for $12.41 for general admission and $7.10 for virtual admission. 144 Montague Street, Manhattan

Saturday, Oct. 22

The 37th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade- The Bronx Halloween Parade is back for the 37th year, the 2nd largest Halloween parade in NYC. This year’s theme is Mardi Gras and a themed costume contest with cash prizes is at the front. Assemblymember Amanda Septino is the Grand Marshall and social media comedian Radel Ortiz will be hosting the artist showcase at Bill Rainey Park after the parade. The parade begins at 12 p.m. on Southern Boulevard. Southern Boulevard & Westchester Avenue, Bronx

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening- Come see the Halloween classic Rocky Horror Picture Show! Hosted by bkONE, The Pigeon Pack and CCD.NYC, this screening is interactive. Prop bags will be sold for $5 during the screening. Alcoholic beverages will also be sold, including Burger Joint’s Lanterfly special. The screening will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 254 36th Street, Brooklyn

Sunday, Oct. 23

Este does not make a movie – Watch “Este Does Not Make a Movie” with an exclusive Q and A from director Nicky Muñoz and star Estevan Muñoz. The film follows a young filmmaker being the behind-the-scenes director of an indie film. It then follows the spiral of creative control that ensues. Tickets are $11.36 and begins at 8 p.m.. 122 Meserole Avenue, Brooklyn

NYC Fungus Festival- Calling all fungus lovers! The New York Mycological Society is hosting the first Fungus Festival on Randall’s Island. Highlights include displays, mushroom walks, mushroom tea samples, food, expert lectures, activities for kids, merch, books and mushroom-themed art, spanish speaking activities and much more. Come ready to walk and have a mushrooming good time! The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to all. Wards Meadow Loop, Randall’s Island

StuyDYED + GRIMM: Reverse Tie-Dye Workshop- Instead of adding color through tie dye, this workshop is about taking it away… perfect for the Halloween season! Attendees are told to bring up to 3 items to reverse dye from home, but items must be 50% or more natural fiber for the process to work. Tickets can be purchased for $33.69 on eventbrite.com and includes a beer and practice fabric. Dying takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. 990 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn