Atlanta, Georgia: Film locations, food halls, family fun and more

Contrary to what you see on reality TV, there’s more to Atlanta than bickering housewives. The city is rich in African-American culture and history, has a booming film industry and is home to several Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines. Whether you’re looking for good eats, historical sights or family fun, here’s your guide to “Hotlanta.”

For the film fan

According to a report from FilmL.A., more film and TV productions were shot in Georgia in 2016 than anywhere else in the world. See some of the locations with Atlanta Movies Tour (from $25; 855-255-3456, atlantamovietours.com), which highlights where scenes from movies and TV shows such as “The Fast and the Furious,” “Stranger Things,” “The Walking Dead” and more were filmed.

For the history buff

Visit the final resting place of Atlanta native Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the King Center (free admission; 449 Auburn Ave. NE, 404-526-8900, thekingcenter.org). The facility also includes the home he was born in and Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was baptized, preached in and was eulogized.

At downtown’s Center for Civil and Human Rights (admission $18.25/adults, $16.25/students and seniors, $14.25 ages 4-12; 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., 678-999-8990, civilandhumanrights.org), a memorable exhibit puts visitors in the shoes of Civil Rights protesters who staged lunch counter sit-ins.

For the foodie

Atlanta has its share of food halls, too. Head to Ponce City Market (675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, 404-900-7900, poncecitymarket.com) for tacos, lobster rolls and ramen. At Krog Street Market (99 Krog St., 770-434-2400, krogstreetmarket.com), find artisanal ice cream, baked goods and more.

For creative comfort food, reserve a table for dinner at Two Urban Licks (820 Ralph McGill Blvd., 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com) — located on the BeltLine, Atlanta’s version of the High Line — and don’t miss the salmon chips. Dig in to hearty Southern fare (think shrimp and grits and fried chicken and biscuits) at West Egg Cafe (1100 Howell Mill Rd., 404-872-3973, westeggcafe.com).

For the whole family

At World of Coca-Cola (admission $17/adults, $15/seniors, $13/ages 3-12; 121 Baker St. NW, 404-676-5151, worldofcoca-cola.com), enjoy a thrilling 4-D ride and try samples of more than 100 different beverages from around the world.

The nearby Georgia Aquarium (general onsite admission $39.95/ adults, $36.95/seniors, $33.95 children; 225 Baker St. NW, 404-581-4000, georgiaaquarium.org) is a treat for all ages; don’t miss the new AT&T Dolphin Celebration show. Get tickets online in advance for discounts and to avoid the line.

For higher entertainment, take a spin on the SkyView Atlanta Ferris wheel ($13.89/adults, $12.50/seniors, students and military, $9.26/ages 3-11; 168 Luckie St. NW, 678-949-9023, www.skyviewatlanta.com).

Good to know

Getting there: Atlanta is about a 2 1⁄2-hour flight from NYC, with direct flights from LaGuardia, JFK and Newark to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.

Where to stay: Downtown’s budget-friendly Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center (100 CNN Center, 404-659-0000, omnihotels.com) boasts more than 1,000 rooms. On the luxe end, there’s the posh Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta (75 14th Street NE, 404-881-9898, fourseasons.com/atlanta) in midtown.