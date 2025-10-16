Take a peek behind the scenes of the screams of BloodManor

Strobe lights flashing, fog-filled rooms, and blood-curdling screams echo through the walls of Manhattan’s own BloodManor. But behind the screams lies a dedicated production team, fueled not only by thrilling haunts but also by their commitment to delivering the fright of your life—in the safest way possible.

BloodManor’s horror-loving creator and owner, Jim Lorenzo, has been curating this chilling experience for 23 years. He began his career in the nightclub industry, hosting a variety of private events. From that passion, BloodManor was born— “the most intense, creepy and scream-inducing haunted house attraction in the New York area.”

Located at 359 Broadway, BloodManor’s home is steeped in history. In 1852, President Abraham Lincoln was photographed there— the same image now seen on the $5 bill. For many reasons, the manor appears to be a magnet for paranormal activity.

Over the years, BloodManor has welcomed horror fans and curious spectators alike. In 2016, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart visited the haunt, resulting in a now-viral video of their terrifying trudge through the house.

The team behind Blood Manor’s operations is what keeps the attraction relevant year after year, Lorenzo said, “We have a team of about 20 people that do airbrushing, they do prosthetics, they do wigs, they do costuming that’s just in getting them prepared.”

But beyond the makeup and effects, Lorenzo said the audience experience is the most essential part of their success.

“We make sure safety is first and foremost. I’m an event producer by trade. I’ve done all types of events, so in bringing that knowledge into the industry,” he said, “we’re considered amusement, but it’s all about safety and scaring the heck out of people.”

Nick Piccolo, BloodManor’s director, said that passion is what keeps the production fresh every year, “ We just love doing it. Just, you know, it’s a passion, passion that we have for it. Everybody here has a passion for it. We have a good, great crew inside that has a passion for it,” Piccolo said, “And that’s why blood matter is so successful. Jim has a great passion for us, and He gives us a great canvas to make everything happen.”

Each year, some of the rooms may be remodeled or redesigned. But no matter the layout, Lorenzo promises every guest will leave with a unique experience.

“Every actor brings a different sense to a room. So you could be in a dining room and it could be played one way, it could be played 10 other ways,” he said. “A lot of that comes out of Nick’s creative, and a little bit sick brain.”

New this season, BloodManor is offering an experience for members of the audience who want to be fully immersed. Select audience members can purchase a “Scare Actor Experience” and step completely behind the scenes. Instead of just experiencing the haunt, they will become a part of the show, “They’ll be taken into makeup, wardrobe, talk about the acting experience, and then they’ll actually put into the haunt, and they’ll get to scare people for an hour,” Lorenzo said.

BloodManor’s 2025 season runs through Nov. 8. Tickets and more information are available on the attraction’s website.