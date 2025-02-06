What to do this Black History Month: NYC events honoring Black culture and history

Time to celebrate. Organizations citywide prepare to honor Black History Month with various performances, pop-up shops, dinners and more.

Black History Month, a federally observed celebration designed to spotlight the contributions of often neglected Black Americans, is officially underway.

Throughout February, history organizations, education centers, and businesses are honoring black culture with just about any event New Yorkers can imagine.

Carter G. Woodson, one of the historians credited with creating Black History Month, first announced the introduction of Negro History Week in 1925. The observation, which has always occurred during February in conjunction with the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, grew to be a month-long celebration in 1976. Since then, Americans spend the month educating themselves on Black history makers while honoring the long-lasting contributions of civil pioneers.

In honor of Black History Month, amNewYork Metro compiled a list of events New Yorkers can attend this month.

History and music

Asase Yaa Cultural Foundation, an African performing arts organization, is happy to bring back its Annual Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival. From Feb. 12 through Feb. 16, the five-day festival aims to deliver 14 feature performances, six youth presentations, panel talks, an art exhibit, and spoken word performances, all under the theme ‘Revolution Requires Resistance.’

Event hosts hope to unpack and explore the African American identity, activism and cultural resilience.

The top four headline shows are:

Feb. 12–14: Sunjata Kamalenya by the Experimental Theatre, an interactive play celebrating the life and heroic journey of the Lion King of West Africa. Showtimes: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: Black Dance Pioneers: Legacy Dance Performances featuring Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, FIYAA Forces of Nature Youth Arts Alliance, and Ife Youth Dance Theater. This evening pays homage to the dance and cultural trailblazers who paved the way for African American dance. Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: Tribute to Artists of the Revolution. Weedie Braimah and Balla Kouyaté will highlight Djeli music from Mali, which sparked West African revolutionary freedom movements, and the soulful voices of African American soul and jazz artists, which fueled activism and resistance to racism in the US. They are reuniting on stage for the first time in over a decade. Showtime: 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 – 16: Djembe In the New Millennium, featuring the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater. This electrifying performance blends West African tradition with contemporary music, chronicling the evolution of African dance in New York City. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Sunday Matinee: 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for evening performances start at $35 while school performances are $20 and are available at abronsartscenter.org.

For the foodies

On Feb. 6, head to the Museum of Food and Drink at 55 Water Street for Pioneers to Innovators: Honoring Black History and Shaping the Future of Food Entrepreneurship.

The night’s host, Tenyse Williams, will lead a panel of celebrity chefs in discussions on the impactful contributions of Black culinary entrepreneurs, including Food Network Celebrity Chef Lexis, Christina Thomas of Brown Girls Brew, Jasmine Gerald of Jasmine’s Caribbean & S’Aimer, and more.

Tickets are listed online for $25.

On Feb. 13, the Museum of Food and Drink invites snack and spirit lovers back for Sip the Caribbean, an event honoring Jackie Summers, one of the first Black people in America to receive a license to make liquor since prohibition.

Summers will be joined by Ramin Ganeshram, a culinary historian, to discuss the intersections of food and history. As guests sip on Sorel, they’ll hear Summer’s story and Caribbean drinking culture.

The event is for 21+ only. Reserved tickets are $40.

On Feb.25, join the Museum of Food and Drink for a hilariously high history lesson at Drunk Black History. Brandon Collins, a local comedian, will blend booze and Black history. The not-just-for-laughs show will explore the food and drink history of the African diaspora. Other jokesters, writers and experts will join Collins as they tipsily try to share the facts.

Tickets include admission and two drink tickets for $45.

Shopping Black-owned businesses

Celebrate Black History Month by supporting and shopping at Black-owned businesses. This February, Pier 57 is making it easier than ever to uplift these communities with their signature Buy Black Marketplace on Feb. 15.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the vibrant atmosphere of Pier 57’s Living Room will be transformed into a lively pop-up market featuring a diverse array of talented artists, vendors, and makers. Shoppers will find an impressive selection of goods, including exquisite handmade jewelry, delicious food and drinks, captivating paintings, unique crafts, and much more.

Come out to meet the incredible creators behind these products, learn more about their stories, and enjoy a day filled with culture, community, and commerce.

Powerful performances

Global Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth leaders through global education and leadership development, will present “The Living Library”, an original play showcasing the incredible talents of students from P.S. 21 Crispus Attucks Elementary School.

In partnership with Arts in Blue, a celebrated New York-based organization that highlights Black culture through the arts, this immersive production delves into the resilience and contributions of historical Black trailblazers. Under the guidance of their dedicated teacher, Ms. Turner, students will create a vibrant experience that honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future.

This performance takes place on Feb.6 at 6 p.m. at 180 Chauncey St. in Brooklyn, NY.

Film screening

On Feb. 8, Bay Ridge United Methodist Church will honor Black History Month with a film showing off Slavery By Another Name, a documentary telling how, even as chattel slavery came to an end in 1865, thousands of African Americans were pulled back into forced labor with shocking force and brutality.

The free film screening will be at 7420 4th Ave. in Bay Ridge. A discussion and light refreshments will follow the film.

Showtime starts at 1 p.m.

Library events

Celebrate Black History Month by participating in various engaging cultural events hosted by the New York Public Library throughout the month. This is an excellent opportunity to learn, connect, and honor the contributions of Black history and culture.

The library offers a rich array of activities designed for all ages and interests, ensuring everyone can find something that resonates with them. These events include afternoon readings featuring powerful works from notable Black authors, hands-on craft sessions that spark creativity, and movie screenings on Saturdays showcasing films highlighting significant moments and figures in Black history.

Additionally, families can enjoy storytime sessions aimed at children, where captivating tales will bring rich histories to life. For those who love to express themselves artistically, there will be painting days that encourage participants of all skill levels to explore their creativity.

The online portal at nypl.org allows guests to filter through events based on dates, locations and age groups.

Eats, treats, entertainment and more — New York is prepared to celebrate Black pioneers and history makers. Attendees can gain a deeper understanding of the past while fostering connections within the community. Whether through literature, art, or film, a unique experience waiting for everyone.