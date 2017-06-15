Bronx Zoo lets visitors zip line through trees, climb aerial course

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ever wanted to soar over the Bronx River? Now you can.

The Bronx Zoo’s Treetop Adventure program allows visitors to try their hand at zip lining and climbing an aerial course.

Walk over rope bridges, climb up ladders and swing through the canopy of trees in one of the seven climbing courses offered at varying skill levels. The two-hour sessions include instruction and training before you hit the ropes.

Then there will be a zip line that will take visitors flying over the river, up to 50 feet above the ground. The two-hour traverse is 800 feet long, round trip. Harnesses and helmets are included in the ticket price.

Come prepared. The climb and zip line are offered only to those wearing secure, flat, close-toed shoes, and visitors must also sign a waiver to participate.

The Treetop Adventure activities can be purchased for $64.99 for the climb, $34.99 for the zip line and $74.99 for a combination ticket. All tickets will be sold for specific appointment times. For more information, visit bronxzootreetop.com.