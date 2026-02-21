Deck the Halls of Valhalla brings the Middle Ages to Brooklyn

This Sunday, step back a century (or ten) at the Society for Creative Anachronism’s ninth annual Deck the Halls of Valhalla, featuring activities and performances highlighting the arts of the Middle Ages.

New York City – better known as the Crown Province of Østgarð – resides in the East Kingdom of the SCA, a Medieval history and culture organization with members around the globe. The society prides itself on its immersive nature, with participants taking on names, clothing, and activities one would have found in the Middle Ages.

Deck the Halls of Valhalla will feature a bardic writing activity and performance led by the renowned Sister Mór. Bardism refers to the ancient Celtic tradition of oral history, poetry, and storytelling.

Three rounds of classes will allow attendees to engage in embroidery, cloth-dyeing, and Hawaiian lei-making, as well as learn about sex and gender among the Vikings.

Deck the Halls of Valhalla will take place on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Meadows venue in Brooklyn. Registration fees range from $15 to $40 based on age and SCA membership status. Food will be provided and alcohol available for purchase, but dress to impress in your best Medieval gear and bring your own chair.

