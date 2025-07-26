Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Things to Do

Five whale watching tours to check out near New York City

By Sara Marine Frommell and Danielle Ramos Posted on
Large humpback whale breaches in front of a yachty off Sydney Heads, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Whale watching is accessible just outside of NYC!
Photo via Getty Images

Seeing whales up close can be an awe inspiring and magical experience. Over 13 million people around the world go whale watching every year, which has made it a multi-billion-dollar industry. Whale watching is not only entertaining, but it is also very educational.

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

More in Things to Do

More from around NYC