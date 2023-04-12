Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace to return to Rockefeller Center on April 14

With the weather warming up, ice skating is out and roller skating is back in.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will officially return to Midtown on April 14. The popular skate rink will be located at 600 5th Ave., inside the Rink at Rockefeller Center for its second year in the Big Apple.

“We at Flipper’s are so excited to welcome back the roller skating community to the iconic Rockefeller Center,” said Liberty Ross, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. “Fashion, music and culture are at the core of Flipper’s and having a like-minded collaborator in Brain Dead to start our 2023 year is going to be something New York City won’t want to miss.”

Flipper’s was co-founded by Ross, Kevin Wall and in partnership with music artist Usher, with the mission of “less scroll, more roll.” The rink boasts a supersonic lineup of DJs while setting fashion trends in skatewear and streetwear, hosting huge stars such as Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Patti Smith, Gayle King, Will.I.Am, Alicia Keys, Floyd Mayweather, Meek Mill and Q Tip and more. In 2022, Flipper’s drew in over 80,000 skaters in New York City during its premiere 2022 season.

The popular rink is kicking off its 2023 season with a lineup of DJs while setting fashion trends in skatewear and streetwear. During opening weekend on April 14-15, Flipper’s is teaming up with Brain Dead, a Los Angeles-based collective of creative artists and designers from around the world, to offer limited-edition products, bespoke DJ sets, surprise appearances, and more.

Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace’s upcoming season will take place from April 14 through October 2023. The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with opening weekend being 18+ after 9 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $22 for adults, $15 for kids aged 4-12, and skate rentals are $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.flippers.world.