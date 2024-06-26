Harry Potter: The Exhibition to finish Manhattan run this August

Children were transported into the magical world of Harry Potter at the Midtown exhibit.

There’s still time to experience the magic of Harry Potter: The Exhibition before it leaves the Big Apple.

The exhibition will officially close on Aug. 11, giving New Yorkers the chance to check out the experience for themselves for the summer.

Those who visit Harry Potter: The Exhibition can explore through the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” book and movie universes. Everyone who comes through is given a wristband for a personalized experience, from choosing their Hogwarts house, a wand and a Patronus, and can earn points for their house through interactive experiences.

Guests can also explore costumes, props and imagery from the Tony award-winning Broadway production “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and take part in photo ops throughout the experience. There is also an exclusive line of merchandise available in the exhibition store.

The exhibition will be hosting one final After Hours Night for those 18+ on July 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. With this ticket comes a complimentary beverage, either a cocktail (for those 21+), a mocktail or soda, and a snack before going into the exhibition.

In partnership with KultureCity®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sensory-inclusive experiences for individuals with sensory processing disorders, Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be hosting two more Sensory Sundays on on July 14 and Aug. 4 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is located at 50 W 34th St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Harry Potter: The Exhibition website.