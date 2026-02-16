Enjoy a sweet escape at i Candy, One Times Square’s newest, immersive experience

One Times Square just launched a new immersive experience with a delicious surprise.

i Candy is a candy-themed, interactive adventure that leads guests through classic New York City environments while filling up a bucket of sweets. The experience spans across three floors, each with a different theme.

The first floor brings guests through Central Park, where guests can take a ride on a carousel, wander past beautiful, giant flowers, stroll across bridges and even visit the Central Park Zoo. Candy is hidden throughout the floor as well as at the Central Park Sweet Shop.

Next, guests will travel downstairs to explore New York City’s neighborhoods, where ice cream trucks, flower markets and bagel shops await on every corner. Visitors can take a drive in the FDNY’s firetruck, step behind the NYPD’s jail cell or even sit down for some shoe shining. Replicas of classic New York City brownstone steps, The Bank of China’s New York City branch and even a throwback 90s classroom are ready for guests to seek candy.

Lastly, visitors will be dropped into New York City’s lively underground scene, where flashy lights and graffiti create an unmistakable ambiance. Guests stretch through aisles of books and construction sites before coming face-to-face with giant rats and pizzas.

But be careful, if curious enough, visitors will find themselves in the catacombs under the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, where open coffins are just waiting for guests to arrive.

Upon exiting, guests will be given a lid for their filled candy bucket and the choice to buy additional, custom candy from the Candy Shop.

The experience can be found at One Times Square,located at 1475 Broadway, and takes approximately one hour to complete.

All ages are welcome and tickets can be purchased at icandynyc.com.