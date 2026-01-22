Inside the Museum of Ice Cream NYC Renovation: New Play Spaces and Hidden Rooms

The Museum of Ice Cream reopens February 4 with expanded interactive exhibits, hands-on play areas, and new spaces designed for kids, parents, and winter break fun.

At a Glance:

Reopens: February 4, 2026

Where: SoHo, Manhattan

What Changed: The Museum of Ice Cream NYC renovation expands the experience across three floors with new interactive worlds

New Highlights: Hall of Freezers with secret rooms, a larger carnival-style playground, and Sundae House creativity space

Family Bonus: Private party room for birthdays and celebrations

Treats: Unlimited ice cream included with admission

Best Time to Go: Mid-winter recess, President’s Day weekend, cold-weather days

The Museum of Ice Cream is about to feel brand new again. On February 4, the popular SoHo destination reopens after a short closure with a reimagined, three-story experience with more room to play, more hands-on creativity, and more reasons for families to linger (as if kids ever needed one before!).

What’s New Inside

The renovated Museum of Ice Cream will focus on movement, imagination, and shared play. That’s a new shift from the previous activities, which leaned more toward visual experiences, though there are still a lot of those, too. The new layout encourages kids to explore and adults to join in. In total, there are 14 exhibits.

One of the coolest additions is the Hall of Freezers, where freezers open to reveal secret rooms and unexpected surprises. It’s designed to reward curiosity and exploration, and whether you’re a kid or parent, who can’t help but open doors to see what’s inside?

The museum has also added a larger-than-life carnival and playground, offering more room to run around and be active. It actually comes at a perfect time, given how cold and snowy this winter has been and how pent-up kids’ energy is. Plus, it’s right in time for February winter break.

The Banana Split Jungle, one of MOIC’s most iconic installations, has been expanded and refreshed. It’s still colorful and whimsical, but now offers more space to explore, a big plus for busy weekends.

Another fun addition is Sundae House, described as a kitchen of imagination. This hands-on area lets kids play, pretend, and create.

Ice Cream (Yes, Still Unlimited!)

Of course, unlimited ice cream remains part of the experience, but the offerings are more elevated this time around, with lots of new flavors. For adults, the museum is also introducing more imaginative cocktail options.

Planning Your Visit

The Museum of Ice Cream NYC reopens to the public on February 4, 2026. It’s located in SoHo and spans three floors, so plan to spend at least 60–90 minutes inside.

Advance tickets are recommended, especially during school breaks and weekends. Check out the Museum of Ice Cream website for more information.

