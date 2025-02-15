Kids’ Night returns with free Broadway tickets on March 4

While there’s nothing quite like living in New York City, raising a family here can be expensive. With soaring rent prices, skyrocketing grocery bills (hello, eggs!), and the daily costs of city life, it often feels like there’s little left in the budget for fun family activities. However, you can treat your kids to a world-class experience without breaking the bank with Kids’ Night on Broadway, a special event that allows children 18 and under to attend a Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This annual event returns on March 4, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a magical evening in the heart of New York City at a fraction of the usual cost. Broadway shows, typically known for their premium ticket prices, are offering an affordable option to families with kids.

How It Works

When you buy a full-priced adult ticket, your child (18 or under) gets their seat for free. This is an opportunity to introduce your little ones to the wonder of live theater, where storytelling takes on new dimensions, sparking their creativity and imagination.

The event has been a cherished tradition since 1996, and it continues to grow in popularity as more and more families discover the joy of Broadway. With more than 200,000 kids and teens having attended since its inception, Kids’ Night on Broadway is one of the best ways to introduce your children to the magic of live theater.

“Kids’ Night on Broadway is a unique event that can spark a lifelong love of theatre in the next generation of theatregoers,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled that these 18 phenomenal shows are providing an opportunity for families to attend together and experience the magic, creativity, and storytelling that make Broadway so special.”

This year’s participating shows are nothing short of spectacular, including classics like The Lion King, Aladdin, and Chicago, along with newer hits like Hadestown, Hamilton, and SIX: The Musical.

Participating shows include:

Aladdin

& Juliet

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

*The Great Gatsby

Gypsy

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

The Lion King

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

The Outsiders

Redwood

*SIX: The Musical

More Ways to Save

Besides the price cut, one of the best parts of Kids’ Night on Broadway is how much the event caters to families. Before the show, you can enjoy exclusive dining deals at a variety of nearby restaurants. Participating spots like Applebee’s, Hard Rock Café, and Carmine’s are offering free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.

In addition, families attending the event can participate in special in-theater activities like sing-alongs, talkbacks with the cast, and art projects. Plus, there are special Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books that help keep younger ones engaged and excited. If it’s your child’s first Broadway show, be sure to ask for a “My First Broadway Show” sticker, which they can proudly display on their Playbill.

And if you want even more Broadway excitement, the Museum of Broadway is offering a special 50% off admission for Kids’ Night on Broadway ticketholders. From 9:30 am to 4 pm on March 4 and 9:30 am to 8 pm on March 5, the museum will allow families to dive into Broadway history with interactive exhibits that bring the magic of the stage to life.

For more information, show availability, and dining deals, visit KidsNightonBroadway.com.

