Kyle MacLachlan serving up free wine in Flatiron District

That’s a damn good glass of rosé.

Take a break from watching the “Twin Peaks” reboot to meet Agent Cooper — er, Kyle MacLachlan — in person on Friday as the actor shows off another passion that’s set in the Pacific Northwest: wine.

MacLachlan will be pouring glasses of his Blushing Bear Rosé from his label, Pursued by Bear, at Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit in Manhattan, and you can grab a complimentary tasting of his latest variety.

No official “Twin Peaks” screenings or discussion will take place, but we’re hoping MacLachlan will say a line or two from the show while he talks all-things wine. The meet-and-greet is expected to bring nearly one thousand attendees to the Flatiron wine shop, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Want to taste more wine? (And really, who doesn’t)? Three other rosés from Washington state will also be available for customers to try out, from wineries Barnard Griffin, Charles Smith and Long Shadows.

The tasting will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and is free to all customers.