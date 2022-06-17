Sorry kids, this new mini-golf course is for adults only.

Swingers, a brand of crazy-golf entertainment venues that started in London, officially opened its first New York City location on June 17. The new location in the Big Apple opened beneath the soon-to-open Virgin Hotel, located at 35 West 29th Street in NoMad.

Those who step inside of Swingers are met by a bucolic 1920s English country golf club with stunning golf courses around the clubhouse. Covering 23,000 square feet and 20-foot-high ceilings, Swingers boasts three different nine-hole crazy golf courses for visitors to play through.

When you’re done playing (or before you start), Swingers has a four gourmet street food brands including Sauce Pizzeria, Miznon, Fonda, and Mah Ze Dahr Bakery, six cocktail bars, a host of private rooms and a clubhouse in addition to numerous booths and seating areas throughout the venue.

Tickets to play cost $22-26 a person with packages available upon request, though no ticket is required to enjoy the Swingers bar and food. Walk-in tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Must be 21+ in order to visit Swingers.

