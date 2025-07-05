Check out these New York area festivals, carnivals, and fairs this July

Soak up the sun and have lots of fun at these local carnivals, festivals, and street fairs taking place in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland County and Bergen County. Revisit your favorite annual events and discover some new ones!

New York City

Goatham

Riverside Park, Riverside Park & 101st St., Upper West Side

Saturday, July 12, 11 am – 1:30 pm

All ages

Free

RSVP online

Riverside Park’s goats are back for Goatham 2025, and they are hungrier than ever! This summer, five tenacious, invasive plant-eating goats face off in New York City’s most anticipated new competitive eating event, “The Great Goat Graze-Off.” The festivities will be overseen by George Shea of Major League Eating, best known for hosting Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. A historic milestone, “The Great Goat Graze-Off” is the first-ever professional eating competition between goats.

Bastille Day 2025

Madison Ave. bet. 59th and 63rd St., Upper East Side

Sunday, July 13, noon – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Bastille Day returns with the refreshing theme of outdoor living in the Côte d’Azur. Visitors can eat, shop and play à la française, with a beach-themed performance, fun outdoor activities like arts and crafts and dance workshops on a pop-up lawn, plus exclusive film screenings, tasting parties, and over 50 booths showcasing the finest French food, artisan crafts, and unique finds.

46th Annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

July 25-27, Friday, 7 – 10 pm; Saturday, 12 – 5 pm & 7 – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

$12-$38

Celebrate American Indian Culture through music, dance, Native American crafts, and food. This spectacular three-day powwow features intertribal Native American dance competitions by over forty Indian Nations. The program also features an expansive market of authentic Native American art, crafts, jewelry, and food.

Nassau County

Empire State Fair

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 11 pm, through July 13

All ages

$10 admission; free admission for under 36″ tall; additional fee for rides

The Empire State Fair features amazing entertainment such as the all-new Circus Murcia under the big top, an educational experience at the Sandlofer Family Petting Zoo, the amazing World of Wonders Show, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions! New for 2025 is the Dinosaur Experience, where guests can get their pictures taken with roaming Dinosaurs throughout the fairgrounds! Plus, on Saturday Nights and July 4 there will be a spectacular firework display!

Lynbrook Titans Carnival

Greis Park, 55 Wilbur St., Lynbrook

July 3-6, Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 5 – 11 pm; Sunday, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Free admission; ride cost varies

This family-fun youth football fundraiser features thrilling midway rides and games for all ages and classic carnival cuisine for every appetite.

Arts in the Plaza

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St., Long Beach

Saturdays, 9 am – 2 pm through Oct. 25

All ages

Free

At this exclusively handcrafted market, you can find one-of-a-kind gifts for yourself and your loved ones. Creations are available in myriad mediums, including photography, jewelry, painting, drawing, wood, glass, mixed media, clothing, accessories, and home décor. Live music can be enjoyed throughout the day. An eclectic and exciting line-up of musical performances is presented in both the morning and afternoon.

Long Island Nostalgia Fest

Wilson Park, 94 Union St., Mineola

July 11-12, Friday, 4 – 9 pm; Saturday, 2 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

The Long Island Nostalgia Fest is an epic outdoor 90’s throwback, packed with retro vibes for fans of all ages and will include a Live Skateboard Competition. 90s Jams, Dope Bands, Food Trucks, Throw Back Threads, 90’s Cosplay, Retro Shops, Kidz Zone, a closing fireworks show, and so much more.

Suffolk County

The Annual Amityville Chamber of Commerce July 3rd Celebration

Broadway, from Oak St. to Ireland Place, Amityville

Thursday, July 3, 5 – 10:30 pm

All ages

Free admission

It’s the party the day before the fireworks! The now famous downtown summer night block party features a giant artisan & vendor bazaar; a troupe of food trucks from LI’s premier traveling food show; a magnificent kids funzone, featuring a bevy of inflatable slides, bouncer & obstacle courses plus mechanical bull and towering rock wall; and live music.

Smith Haven Mall Carnival

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

July 10-20, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Ride prices vary

Enjoy summer fun for the whole family with exciting midway rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Nikola Tesla Expo 2025 & Long Island’s Largest Drone Light Show

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham

Saturday, July 12, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

$25

Discover groundbreaking exhibits, hands-on activities, and inspiring innovations for all ages. Enjoy interactive experiences in robotics, renewable energy, radio, and more—plus Long Island’s largest drone light show honoring Nikola Tesla’s legacy.

Sea Glass Festival

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, July 20, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 3 and older

$10-$20

Join New York’s only event celebrating the fascinating world of sea glass. Enjoy presentations about sea glass history, craft workshops, glass demonstrations, talks, live music, sea glass vendors, a village-wide scavenger hunt, and more.

Westchester

New York Metro Reptile Expo

Westchester County Center, 198 Central Avenue, White Plains

Saturday, July 13, 9 am – 4 pm

All ages

$12; $6 ages 7-12; free for children 6 and younger

Check out over 250 vendor tables full of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, cages, tanks, food, plants, and supplies for your new pet.

Hispanic Heritage Festivals

Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Pkwy Road, Valhalla

Sunday, July 13, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the largest Hispanic event in Westchester County! The Hispanic Heritage Festival returns this summer and promises to be a powerful celebration of culture, flavor, music, and community, attracting over 10,000 attendees of all ages and backgrounds. Enjoy a full day of live music, traditional dance performances, authentic cuisine, art, family-friendly activities, and so much more.

Annual Irish Heritage Day Festival

Ridge Road Park, 287 Ridge Road, Hartsdale

Sunday, July 13, noon – 6 pm

All ages

$5; free for ages 14 and younger

Celebrate Irish culture with a day of live entertainment, including bagpipes, dancing, and music, and activities for kids. Food & beverages will be available for purchase and shop a variety of vendors.

Rockland County

Nyack Famous Street Fair

Downtown Nyack, Broadway, Main, and Cedar Streets, Nyack

Sunday, July 13, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

This summer event features over three hundred exhibitors from five states, with an excellent selection of arts and crafts, new retail items, unique gifts, home décor and festival foods. Festival food favorites will be on hand with all kinds of delicious food and drinks, including Cousins Lobster truck, empanadas, Italian, Greek, Jamaican, Latin, Thai, Mexican, Zeppole’s, American, and more. Nyack’s outdoor cafes will be offering specials. Be sure to visit the many interesting boutique shops lining downtown.

The Orange County Fair

Orange County Fairgrounds, 239 Wisner Ave., Middletown

July 17-27, Weekdays, 4 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 1 – 11 pm

All ages

Admission: $10; $7 ages 7-12 and 65 and older; free for children 6 and younger

The Orange County Fair invites you for 10 days of rides, incredible entertainment, delicious food, games, and so much more.

Bergen County

WQXR’s Classical Kids Fair

NJPAC, 1 Center St. Newark

Sunday, July 13, noon – 3 pm

Ages 4-10

Free

WQXR’s Classical Kids Fairs provide families a free and fun way to introduce children to classical music through engaging live performances, workshops, arts and crafts, and other hands-on experiences.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.