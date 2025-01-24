As the snow and ice continue to freeze New York City, being outside for family fun might not be the best idea. The good news? Cold weather doesn’t have to stop the fun. From indoor laser tag to aquariums, there are tons of indoor events for families of all ages. Here are some ideas of what to do in New York this winter as the temperature keeps you inside!
Area 53
Address: 616 Scholes St, Brooklyn, NY
Light up your dull winter days with a game of indoor laser tag! Area 53 is one of Brooklyn’s largest indoor recreational spaces, and features an indoor adventure park complete with bowling, ropes course, paintball, rock climbing, zip lining and more.
Beat the Bomb
255 Water St, Brooklyn, NY
Unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes with this fun escape room! Use your heads and provided clues to figure out the mystery, or get blasted with an arrangement of slime and paint if you can’t figure it out in time!
The Canopy NYC
118 N 11th St Floor 3, Brooklyn, NY
For the little ones who can’t quite head to an escape room or do laser tag, The Canopy offers a wonderful sensory experience! Children ages two weeks to four years old can enjoy sensory play and tune their fine motor skills with spaces to crawl and explore.
American Dream
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ
Your family can have a whole day of fun at the American Dream mall! Play Blacklight Mini Golf, work your way through a mirror maze or go for a ski at North America’s first and only, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort. There’s no shortage of fun for the whole family.
Sky Zone
29 Lecount Place, New Rochelle, NY
Anyone who loves bounce houses will definitely enjoy stopping by Skyzone’s Indoor Trampoline Park. With General Admission starting at $34.99, you and your family will have plenty of activities to partake in, from the SkyJoust to the Ninja Warrior Course.
Funtopia
6626 Metropolitan Ave., Queens, NY
With fun for people of all ages, Funtopia is one of the places you must visit when you have the chance.
A wide range of attractions is available ranging from a jungle gym to arcade games, and all of these are at your disposal with a game card. And if you’re up for it you can also purchase a ticket to play laser tag as well.
Shipwrecked
621 Court St., Brooklyn, NY
Hosting escape rooms, mini golf and arcade games, Shipwrecked has something for all ages. Spend your day checking out what Shipwrecked has to offer, and adults and kids alike are sure to have an adventurous time.
Bowlero
Chelsea Piers Pier 60, New York, NY
You can never go wrong with a classic like bowling. When the weather gets nasty this winter, take advantage of the lanes at Bowlero, located at Chelsea Pier. Also serving food and drinks Bowlero would make for a great night out with the family this season.
New York Transit Museum
99 Schermerhorn St., Brooklyn, NY
New York has one of the largest public transit systems in the world and is constantly evolving right before our eyes.
Visit the New York Transit Museum located in Downtown Brooklyn to see how much the system has changed throughout the years, especially with the display of the iconic R-26 cars that ran for about 19 years.
Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, New York, NY
With a large array of shops and unique food places, Chelsea Market is a great place to stop by with the family. Enjoy different types of foods and desserts and shop in a more intimate setting as opposed to a large shopping center.
While you’re there, check out their events. There’s always something new to experience!
Dave & Buster’s
395 Gateway Dr., Brooklyn, NY (multiple locations)
With arcade games and a seating area for food and drinks, Dave and Busters makes a great place to bring family and friends to have some friendly competition indoors. If the Brooklyn location is out of your range, check out the new locations at the Gateway Mall or Atlantic Mall.
New York Aquarium
602 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY
You can never go wrong with bringing the kids to the New York Aquarium. A trip to the aquarium gives them an opportunity to see various sea creatures that range from jellyfish to sharks.
They also have a 4-D theater that changes the way you will take in the experience as well as an Aquatheatre, where you will be able to watch interactive shows with animals and a trained specialist.
This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.