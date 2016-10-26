Pearl River Mart to reopen in NYC’s Lower Manhattan in November

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pearl River Mart, a Lower Manhattan shop, will be reopening its doors mid-November. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

One of Manhattan’s most famous department stores is making a comeback next month.

The Pearl River Mart announced Wednesday that it will open a pop-up shop in mid-November at 395 Broadway, four blocks south of its previous location that shut down in March.

The 8,000-square-foot location, which will sell home furnishings, art and other goods from Asia, will close after about a month for renovations and reopen permanently in May, according to its new president Joanne Kwong.

Kwong, the daughter-in-law of the store’s founders Ming Yi Chen and Ching Yeh Chen, said while the new space is a fraction of the 30,000-square-foot SoHo spot, it will still offer customers the same goods and service that the store has been known for since its 1971 opening.

“My team and I are thinking big, local and digital,” she said in a statement.

Owners closed the SoHo store and became a digital retailer due to rising rent costs.

Kwong said the new store will showcase items made by Asian-Americans and host curated events and exhibitions.