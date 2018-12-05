Peloton adds yoga classes to its West Village treadmill studio

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Peloton is building up its yoga practice.

The six-year-old indoor cycling company, which branched out to treadmill classes in May with the opening of its second Manhattan studio, now has a dedicated yoga space in the city.

Starting Wednesday, yoga classes will be held in the same location as its treadmill studio, Peloton Tread, at 152 Christopher St. The intimate room fits up to 10 students at a time, and is decked out with Peloton’s own custom mats and blocks.

The studio space will offer several yoga and meditation classes multiple times a day, from restorative yoga to power yoga to meditation basics.

Beyond its Manhattan studios, Peloton’s presence is mostly on-demand, with streamed classes through its propriety bikes and treadmills. In June, the company launched its expanded app, Peloton Digital, with unlimited classes in cycling and running, as well as boot camp, stretching, strength, cardio and yoga.

Starting Dec. 26, members will be able to stream live yoga classes shot from the Manhattan studio through Peloton Digital.

“The possibility of reaching that many more people is just incredible,” said Anna Greenberg, who was lured from Yogamaya to Peloton and is one of three yoga instructors on the studio’s roster.

The opportunity to instruct people both in-studio and digitally has “made me think a lot more about my instructions and really trying to take care of people whatever their circumstances,” Greenberg said. “I try as much as possible to imagine their space.”

When streaming classes start, instructors will have screens to see the names and milestones — such as birthdays or class streaks — of those taking classes through the app, Greenberg said.

“We’re trying to create the feeling of community, even though you’re doing it in your own room,” she said.

This is just the latest development for the NYC-based fitness technology company. Peloton is planning to open a new flagship in early 2020 at Brookfield’s Manhattan West development that will be home to its broadcast and production operations and several studios that will host a variety of fitness classes, including indoor cycling, boot camp, strength training and yoga.

The investment in a variety of on-demand classes looks to set Peloton apart in an increasingly crowded tech fitness scene that includes cycling and treadmill competitors such as Flywheel and NordicTrack; more companies entering the on-demand space, from ClassPass with its livestreaming video workouts to audio workouts through apps like Aaptiv and Studio; and other specialized at-home fitness equipment like CityRow’s water rowers.

Peloton classes for yoga, as well as cycling and tread, are $32 each, $20 for new customers, with packages available. Mats are included. Peloton Digital is $19.49 a month and is available on iOS and, starting Dec. 12, Android devices. For more info, go to studio.onepeloton.com.