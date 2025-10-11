Where to go pumpkin picking in and around New York City

It’s pumpkin season! Celebrate October with a family day trip to one of these pumpkin-picking farms near NYC, where you’ll find gourds, munchkins, and plenty of fall fun.

New York City

8-08 Queens Plaza S, Long Island City

646-942-6807

The Cityside Pumpkin Patch is set to return to The Summer Club rooftop in Long Island City on October 3. This event promises an ultimate fall experience with over 10,000 pumpkins sourced from upstate New York, spread across a 25,000-square-foot rooftop space. Families can enjoy interactive photo opportunities, autumn-inspired treats, and signature activities like the Smash-o-Lantern Zone, Scarecrow Archery, face painting, and tarot card readings. It’s the perfect place for families looking for fall fun in the city.