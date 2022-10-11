Second annual Lower East Side book crawl to return over Halloween weekend

A handful of independent bookstores on the Lower East Side are celebrating the diversity and resilience of the neighborhood’s indie bookshops through its annual Halloween-themed book crawl.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lower East Side Book Crawl will return with discounts, free drinks and special giveaways for those who swing through. The crawl was officially launched last Halloween by Bluestockings Cooperative, a queer feminist bookstore that has been in the neighborhood for over 20 years, and held a similar crawl this past June to celebrate Pride Month.

Each bookstore participating in the book crawl will offer discounts and perks, such as free snacks and merchandise, throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to really get into the fun.

The crawl will take place from 12 to 7 p.m. The following bookshops will be participating in the crawl:

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk St.

Book Club Bar, 197 E 3rd St.

Sweet Pickle Books, 47 Orchard St.

Yu & Me Books, 44 Mulberry St.

McNally Jackson, 52 Prince St.

Pillow-Cat Books, 328 E 9th St.

For more information about the LES Book Crawl, contact 917-409-0440, Katile@bluestockings.com, or via Instagram @bluestockingsnyc and Twitter @bluestockings.