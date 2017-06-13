South Street Seaport’s free concert series returns

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Seaport Concert Series kicks off with a free concert on July 4. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Leon Neal

Add concerts at the South Street Seaport to your summer bucket list.

The two-day free Seaport Concert series will be kicking off on July 4 with jazz performances by Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and David Sanborn, The Seaport District NYC announced Tuesday.

The show coincides with the Seaport’s Festival of Independence, a daytime and early evening fest featuring live music and food vendors.

Day two of the series lands on Aug. 3, with shows from indie rocker Baio and electronic artist Robert DeLong.

Israeli chef Alon Shaya will be serving up food for the final event at the Seaport Food Lab. The menu has not yet been announced.

The outdoor stage is located at Fulton Street and Front Street, and the shows start at 5:30 p.m. Plan to arrive early to grab a good spot near the stage.

For more information, visit southstreetseaport.com.