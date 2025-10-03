‘The Smashing Machine’ 2000 arcade pop-up opens in SoHo

A24 and director Benny Safdie have launched “The Smashing Machine” 2000 Arcade Pop-Up in SoHo, a two-day event tied to the upcoming release of the new film “The Smashing Machine,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as legendary fighter Mark Kerr.

The pop-up runs Oct. 2–3 from 1 to 9 p.m. at 305 Canal Street, and fans must show their movie ticket for entry.

The centerpiece is the Smashing Machine 2000 arcade cabinet, created for the event and modeled after the film. Visitors can also try to get the high score on a boxing punching bag machine or play classic fighting titles, including Street Fighter, Fire Pro Wrestling and UFC Throwdown.

The pop-up doubles as an exhibition space, with memorabilia from both the film and Mark Kerr’s real career. Items include the gloves and shorts worn by Dwayne Johnson on screen, as well as Kerr’s Pride Fighting Championship belt, UFC belt and fight photographs.

One of the main draws is a limited merchandise drop. Nautica revived a 1990s crew neck sweater from its archives after Safdie noticed Kerr wearing it in an old photo. Only 300 Nautica x The Smashing Machine sweaters have been produced, available exclusively online or at the pop-up.

Directed by New York City native Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine follows the true story of MMA legend Mark Kerr, portrayed by Johnson in a rare dramatic role. Also starring Emily Blunt, the film opens nationwide on Oct. 3.

For fans of MMA, film, or arcade nostalgia, the pop-up offers a short but vivid preview of the world of “The Smashing Machine.”