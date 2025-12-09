Things to do this winter in the Poconos

Here’s some winter activities you can enjoy in the Poconos!

Looking for some time away from the city this winter season? Well, only a few hours away from the heart of NYC, there is more than enough to do in the Poconos!

Here are some of the biggest attractions, perfect for anyone to check out!

Skiing

These snowy mountaintops are the perfect getaway for any skiers. The Pocono Mountains welcomed the first-ever commercial ski area in Pennsylvania in 1946 and have since been known for their perfect snowmaking abilities, stunningly groomed trails, and slopes of every level ever since.

The Poconos offers 6 ski resorts, all of which have ski gear available for rent. For more information on skiing in the Poconos, check out their website, poconomountains.com.

Snow activities

Skiing truly only scratches the surface of potential for snow-bound activities in the Poconos.

Snow tubing is a great activity for all members of the family! Many of the Poconos resorts have their own designated areas for this. In fact, the top two ranked tubing resorts are in the Poconos at Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort. These two resorts are also open for late-night snow tubing, and Camelback offers tubing after dark lit by neon lights. Blue Mountain’s nighttime tubing also features a light show!

Snowshoeing is also a popular activity in the Poconos. This is a great way to enjoy the snowy landscapes without having any ski experience! The Poconos website suggests Naturfi as the best place to start – Naturfi is a local company that provides snowshoe rentals, guided tours, and much more.

Horseback riding and ice skating are two other great options to observe the beautiful scenery. Local stables including Daisy Field Farm, Mountain Creek Riding Stable, and Jim Thorpe Horse Adventures offer horseback riding tours through the snow-covered trails of the Poconos mountains.

Ice skating is also available at Tobyhanna State Park and Promised Land State Park, but visitors are advised to check the weather and conditions prior to ensure that the lake they are exploring is safe for skating.

Christmas events

Looking for some holiday cheer? The Poconos has that too!

A classic traditional favorite is the Shawnee Tradition of Creches From Around the World, which runs from now until January 2nd, 2026. At this event– in the Pearsall Room at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort– visitors can view over 100 nativity scenes from all over the world.

The Christmas Village at Pocono Organics is another fan favorite. This event runs until December 20th and allows guests to shop for merchandise, novelties, candles, and more from Christmas vendors. Be sure to grab a tasty treat or coffee from the cafe while you peruse the village!

Christkindlmarkt at The Brewery is another exciting Christmas activity. Held at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, this year will be the brewery’s first ever Christkindlmarkt and will run through December 21st. Here, shoppers will find unique wares from a number of local vendors. There will even be a special visit from Santa himself on December 21st!

Take a look at other fun holiday events on the Poconos website.





Relaxation

The Poconos also offers plenty of ways for guests to unwind this winter season. Immerse yourself in the calm of the mountains in one of the many Poconos destination spas.

These spas offer a wide variety of treatments, from healing yoga sessions, facials, hot stone massages, body wraps, and more…these spas have everything you could possibly need to have a relaxing weekend!

Restaurants

The Poconos are also the perfect place to indulge in some tasty dining, while discovering new restaurants and trying new flavors. Some classic dining destinations include Willie Mae’s Place, Nick’s Lake House, and Trackside Station Grill & Bar.

Not only are there plenty of restaurants to choose from, there are also a wide variety of takeout, cafe, deli, bakery, and coffee shop options. Whether your travel party is full of picky eaters or adventurous flavor seekers, there is something for everyone here!

For more information on other activities, dining, shopping, and more, be sure to visit the Pocono Mountains website, poconomountains.com, to plan the perfect trip.