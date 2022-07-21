Tickets for Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Lightscape now on sale

New York City’s enchanting winter adventure is coming back for this holiday season. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden will once again be illuminating our winter with its Lightscape exhibit.

Lightscape is an interactive art exhibit that consists of a mile-long walk through a path of glowing installations. First established 8 years ago in London, Lightscape has consistently sold out shows in Europe and the United States.

Visitors experience both the natural foliage the garden has to offer and the work commissioned from local artists. The garden’s beautiful architecture and sculptures work in tandem with the light installations to create an immersive experience.

In partnership with Sony Music and WAD Entertainment, the illuminated trail was created by Culture Creative.

During its first season, the light show was completely sold out, this year will be bigger and brighter than ever. With brand new installations alongside reimagined versions of past show’s artwork the show will be a dazzling spectacle. Returning favorites like the Winter Cathedral and Fire Garden will be present at this year’s show.

“Winter is a special time when you can really enjoy the architecture of the Garden, especially the trees, which will be prominently lit,” Chief Public Affairs Office at Brooklyn Botanic Garden KathrynGlass said about last season’s show. “We’re hoping to incubate a joyful family tradition that appeals to everyone and that gets people enjoying the outdoors even in the dark and the cold of winter.”

Lightscapes will open on Nov. 16 and run through Jan. 8. There are a variety of different ticket packages you can purchase, including but not limited to the Family Benefit Night, Anytime Entry tickets and brand new packages that include dinner at Yellow Magnolia Café.

Tickets for adults are $40, children are $20 and babies are free to come in. Member tickets will receive special discounts. To purchase tickets click here. 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn.