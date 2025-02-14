Mark your calendars; the Uptown Night Market is returning this spring with a bang!

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Uptown Night Market is a monthly open-air festival set under the Arches of Harlem at 133rd Street and 12th Avenue. Produced by MASC Hospitality Group (MHG), the festivities are going to be bigger and better than ever, with even more vendors, expanded cultural programming and performances.

The market will take place on Thursday, April 10 and will run every second Thursday of the month through October. Each festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m.

Known for drawing out over 12,000 attendees per event, the Uptown Night Market aims to amplify Black and Latino-owned businesses. This year, over 50 local food, beverage, and merchandise vendors will be on-site to shop and indulge in while the market presents live music and electrifying performances. Throughout the season, attendees can also take part in immersive cultural experiences and family-friendly entertainment.

The Uptown Night Market is free to enter and open to all ages. Prices vary at each vendor booth. For more information, visit www.uptownnightmarket.com or follow @uptownnightmarket on Instagram.