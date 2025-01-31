Beating the winter blues: Events to help New Yorkers embrace the chilly season

Brave the cold and beat the winter blues. Here’s a list of events and activities to do this season.

This winter, there’s more to the city than just snow-covered streets and crowded subway cars. Battling the seasonal blahs may seem like a war not worth fighting, but the city offers plenty of unique events to bring warmth and excitement during this dreary time of year.

Here are a few activities that can help invigorate spirits and foster a sense of community during the colder months:

Explore Brooklyn’s new wine club

BSE Global recently launched Brooklyn Wine Club, an exclusive club aimed at creating connections among wine enthusiasts and novices alike.

Brooklyn Wine Club features a tiered membership program designed to cater to varying levels of wine interest and budget, creating a communal space where people can come together and share experiences around their love of wine.

“We want to solidify Brooklyn’s cultural influence and enhance community through shared experiences,” Shanon Ferguson, chief hospitality officer of BSE Global. said.

The club’s events will spotlight high-quality culinary pairings from both local chefs and internationally renowned figures in the food scene. Members can look forward to exclusive tastings of sought-after vintages sourced from California and Europe—making it a distinctive haven for wine lovers.

Try a new eatery

Spend the winter season dining at one of the city’s newest restaurants.

Lulla’s, the first Venezuelan bakery in New York City, will open on Graham Avenue in East Williamsburg, Lulla’s on Feb. 3. The spot promises a cozy retreat for those looking to enjoy delightful pastries and discover a taste of Venezuela.

Founder and Chef Ivo Diaz, who is also the creative force behind the Michelin-recommended Casa Ora, envisioned Lulla’s as a siste establishment, offering a more laid-back ambiance for friends and family to gather.

“I want Lulla’s to be a destination where people can unwind with good coffee and home-style pastries,” Diaz said.

The menu showcases a selection of Venezuelan delights, including mandocas, tequeños, and golfeados.

Food lovers can also try the recently opened ‘The Residence of Mr. Moto’. Located at 186 Grand St., the restaurant is serving up Kaisen-don, Uni Shooters, Chawanmushi, Oyako Don, Sushi sets featuring fish from Japan’s famed Toyosu fish market and Kyoto-style Matcha Tiramisu.

Settle in for an intimate concert

Trade the chilly city vibe for a warm and cozy night out at City Vineyard, the sister property of City Winery, located along the stunning Hudson River at Pier 26 in Tribeca. From January to March 2025, indulge in The City Vineyard Sessions—a series of intimate performances that promise to elevate your evening plans.

Join them Monday through Thursday for an eclectic lineup featuring Grammy nominated artists, acclaimed singer-songwriters, comedians, silent movies and more.

With a limited capacity of just 100 guests, The City Vineyard Sessions guarantees an intimate experience where you can enjoy world-class performances and discover emerging artists in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Join a winter fitness class

With fitness studios offering cozy indoor spaces, winter is a great time to try out new workout classes. From warm yoga sessions to high-energy spinning classes, New Yorkers can boost their endorphins at places like SoulCycle, CorePower Yoga, or local community centers, making it easier to maintain health and wellness goals.

Take a cooking class

Engaging in a cooking class can be a delightful way to spend a winter afternoon. Establishments such as Brooklyn Kitchen and The Institute of Culinary Education offer classes ranging from beginner to advanced levels. Learning to cook a new dish can inspire creativity and provide warmth inside your own home.

Visit local bookstores and cafés

Cozying up in a favorite café or indie bookstore can be an inviting escape from the cold. Many bookstores, like BookCourt in Cobble Hill or Strand Bookstore in Manhattan, host author readings, book clubs, and discussions, creating opportunities for connection and intellectual engagement.

Participate in volunteer events

Helping others can elevate mood and foster a sense of purpose. Several organizations throughout NYC welcome volunteers, including God’s Love We Deliver, New York Cares, or Volunteer Match.

Spend time serving meals at a shelter, participating in local clean-up events or contributing time to help those in need.

Find more volunteer opportunities online.

While winter in New York can sometimes feel bleak, New Yorkers can fight the cold with art and culture, culinary delights or community engagement.