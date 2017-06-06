‘This Is Us’ stars hit Manhattan streets with Billy Eichner

Yes, even Mandy Moore went unrecognized by some.

The cast of NBC’s “This Is Us” took to the streets of Manhattan to record a “Billy on the Street” sketch with comedian Billy Eichner, and people were pretty unenthusiastic.

Eichner and the Pearson family (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) confronted random New Yorkers with questions about last fall’s breakout show in a video posted to the truTV YouTube on Tuesday.

“This Is Us” had people crying all season, but apparently, not everyone was tuned into the heartbreaking series.

Of the more than five people the group confronted, most had a hard time identifying the show and its cast — yes, even Moore went unrecognized by some.

When asked what the show was about, one man said, “It’s a new show coming out.” Not exactly. To make things even more awkward, he continued to ask Moore if she’s single.

Others even admitted they’ve never even watched the popular show.

“I don’t watch too much TV . . . I’m too busy doing other things,” one woman said.

Just like any other “Billy on the Street” sketch, the stars went along with Eichner’s awkward interviews, making it funnier.

“This Is Us” will be back this fall for season 2 on NBC.