Thousands flood MetLife Stadium for first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam

Thousands flocked to MetLife Stadium on Saturday for an epic night of WWE action at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

The special event, which debuted in 1988, drew wrestling fans from New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and beyond to witness matchups including CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

For the families, longtime friends and couples who packed into the entertainment mecca, WWE has become a mixture of nostalgic warmth and a newly rejuvenated phenomenon making fresh memories for a new generation of fans.

Anthony Bonfiglio, who arrived with his cousin Pete Bonfiglio, said he was excited to see the show and believes the current generation of WWE is “one for the ages.”

“I think it’s in a huge boom right now. It’s as good as the product has ever been. When you look back with the rose-colored glasses, you get nostalgic and all that stuff,” Bonfiglio said. “I think it’s as good as it’s ever been. In 20 years, I think they will look back at this time period like our generation looks back at the Attitude Era.”

Fellow fan Terrence White agreed, telling amNewYork that while he has been a WWE supporter since he was a child, it’s the superstars and storylines of today that finally pushed him to see an event in person.

“I have loved it since I was seven years old. My mom was supposed to take me, never took me to one. Now I’m 33 years old. This is my first event,” White said. “I can’t wait to see John Cena.”

SummerSlam was more than just a sporting event; it was a cultural meetup for fans. Wrestling aficionados set up tables in the MetLife Stadium parking lot and shared meals, some wearing Luchador masks as they chowed down. Others lugged replica championship belts and posed for photos outside the complex.

Inside the open-roofed arena, fans chanted for their favorite wrestlers. Special celebrity guests, including Cardi B, who wore a long black dress, made appearances. The matches also featured celebrities, with singer Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

The main event stole the show when CM Punk overcame Gunther in a bloody brawl. But fans were stunned when Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins made a run to the wing and, after faking an injury, defeated Punk.