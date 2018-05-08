Adult Swim, TV’s late-night destination for all things odd and absurd, is headed to the suburbs thanks to executive producer Amy Poehler. The comedy star’s Paper Kite Productions just announced a pilot order for “Three Busy Debras,” from creator, writer, and star Sandy Honig.

The half-hour series — which is also executive-produced by Mitra Jouhari, Alyssa Stonoha, and “Baskets” director Anna Dokoza — will follow “three disturbed housewives” living in an “affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of reality as we know it,” according to a news release.

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help amplify the bold and bloody voices of the ‘Three Busy Debras.’ We hope this show makes you feel strange in all the right ways,” Poehler said in a statement.

“Three Busy Debras” marks the latest in a string of prolific off-screen moves for Poehler, who has become quite the champion of small-time comedies after wrapping up her critically-acclaimed run on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.” Poehler was an early supporter (and eventual producer) of web-series turned Comedy Central favorite “Broad City,” which is set to end its game-changing run in 2018 after five seasons.

More recently, Poehler’s production company landed a straight-to-series order for an untitled Netflix project starring Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black”) and nabbed an HBO order for a dark-comedy musical from “Bob’s Burgers” star John Roberts.