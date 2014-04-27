Three favorite films from the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival wraps up Sunday night, after the Israeli comedy “Zero Motivation” and the documentary “Point and Shoot” took the top jury prizes, while Jon Favreau’s “Chef” and the doc “Keep On Keepin’ On” won the audience awards.

My own favorites should by no means be taken as definitive. There are far too many films I didn’t get to see.

But the best movie I saw at Tribeca was “Five Star,” a drama that expertly blends fact and fiction to tell the story of a real life East New York Bloods member and his relationship with an impressionable young man. It’s a riveting, vivid dramatization of a crisis of conscience and deserves the chance to be seen widely.

“Love is Strange,” starring Alfred Molina and John Lithgow, will get that chance when Sony Classics releases it in August. It’s finds humor and sadness in real people and real situations.

“Alex of Venice,” the directorial debut of Chris Messina, has terrific performances from Mary Elizabeth Winstead and, yes, Don Johnson.