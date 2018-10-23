LATEST PAPER
How to watch TIDAL X Brooklyn, fall's big NYC hip-hop concert, online 

Nick Jonas and Bazzi, among others, headline the benefit concert. 

Nick Jonas will perform during the fourth annual

Nick Jonas will perform during the fourth annual TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert at Barclays Center Tuesday night.

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Nick Jonas, Lil Wayne, Lil’ Kim and other artists will join forces Tuesday night in Brooklyn to support organizations fighting for criminal justice reform.

The TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert, organized by Jay-Z’s streaming platform, hits Barclays Center for the fourth year at 8 p.m. There are dozens of $20 tickets still available for the show (at ticketmaster.com), but this year’s event will also be live streamed for those of you who’d rather spend support the cause from your couch.

The entire show — with performances by Kaskade, Normani, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Bazzi, The Lox, etc., etc. — will be streamed online at TIDAL.com/Brooklyn, starting at 8 p.m.

 

One hundred percent of the annual benefit concert’s proceeds will go toward the nonprofit alliance REFORM and the Equal Justice Initiative, which sheds light on prison conditions within the country, among others. But don’t feel guilty — you can still help the cause by shelling out some cash from home.

Within the past three years, the streaming platform has raised more than $10 million for disaster relief, recovery and social justice education, according to Tidal. Last year’s event benefited hurricane aid after storms Harvey, Irma and Maria hit the nation.

Jay-Z and Beyonce themselves have previously stepped out onstage, though they’re absent from the headliner list this time around.

You will not need to be a Tidal subscriber to tune into the stream. 

