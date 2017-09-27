Tidal X Brooklyn at Barclays Center: Jay-Z, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez among lineup

Money from the benefit concert will be donated to hurricane relief.

Tidal revealed its lineup for this year’s installment of the Tidal X Brooklyn benefit concert, which includes Jay-Z, Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Willow Smith, DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez.

New York radio star Angie Martinez will host the charity event, set to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Oct. 17 and raise funds for disaster relief. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rosie Perez are also set to make special appearances.

The aim of the concert is to raise money for the relief efforts for those impacted by storms Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the earthquakes that recently ravaged Mexico, according to Tidal.

It was also announced that concert sponsor Bacardi will donate $1.3 million toward the relief effort.

