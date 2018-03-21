New York City’s fourth nor’easter in four weeks left Justin Timberlake fans particularly disappointed on Wednesday.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was set to perform the first of his two-night “Man of the Woods” tour stop at Madison Square Garden . . . until a wintry mess threatened to blanket the city in more than a foot of snow.

“Hey y’all, so sorry to announce the show tonight at The Garden has been postponed due to the weather as you can see,” Timberlake said in a video posted to his Twitter account hours ahead of the show’s scheduled 8 p.m. start time. The bundled-up singer stood outside in the storm in front of an unidentified building in Manhattan.

Timberlake told fans to hold onto their tickets and assured them he plans to reschedule at a later date. A refund option was not announced and LiveNation representatives did not immediately return request for comment.

“Man, I’m bummed . . . Happy spring, everybody?” He said in the video as construction can be heard behind him.

Fans were equally bummed at the news, some poking fun at the so-called “man of the woods.”

“You could pull out your sunshine in your pocket to melt the snow,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Crying myself a river, but I get it it’s Filthy out. Stocking up on Supplies and throwing on a Flannel. Hoping you can still perform in the morning light!” another joked.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Madison Square Garden show set for Thursday night is still on track as scheduled.