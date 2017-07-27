Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ musical cast revealed

Some new names have been added to the Burn Book.

“Mean Girls,” everyone’s favorite fetch hit movie headed to the Broadway stage in musical form, announced the cast for its Washington, D.C., run on Thursday, bringing things one step closer to Regina George, Cady Heron and the rest of the Plastics arriving on the Great White Way.

Headlining the musical, with a book by Tina Fey based on her screenplay, will be Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron and Taylor Louderman as Regina George.

Henningsen played Fantine in the Broadway revival of “Les Misérables,” while Louderman currently plays Lauren in the New York production of “Kinky Boots.”

Rounding out the Plastics are Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith and Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners. They’re both Broadway veterans, with Rockwell having been seen in everything from “Legally Blonde” to “Hair,” and Park fresh off the “Sunday in the Park with George” revival earlier this year.

“There’s a bunch of baby Timberlakes,” Fey said of the cast during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in May. “Everyone can do everything! They just sing so loud and they dance so hard.”

The Broadway-bound show will premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31 and run through Dec. 3. It’s being produced by Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson.