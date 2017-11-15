Our hearts will go on now that “Titanic” is returning to theaters.

The iconic film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is turning 20 this December and to celebrate, AMC Theaters is bringing a remastered version to the big screen in NYC.

You’ll be able to see Jack and Rose fall in love all over again (and yes, watch Rose let go), at AMC Empire 25, 234 W. 42nd St., for one week only. Screenings start the evening of Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 7.

According to a release, filmmaker James Cameron says the enhanced copy of his 1997 film is the best-looking version to be released.

Tickets ($17.19 each) are now on sale, and it’s recommended you reserve your seat in advance.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1.



Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

Visit amctheatres.com for more locations and ticket information.