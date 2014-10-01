TMZ: Biebs has dust-up with photog in Paris

The pop star is in Paris for fashion week.

Trouble seems to follow Justin Bieber wherever he goes.

According to TMZ, the pop star was caught throwing punches at a photographer outside of a Paris hotel Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old, who is there for Paris Fashion Week, was making his way through a swarm of photographers when cameras caught him mid-punch trying to deck one, reported TMZ.

Before the fracas, Bieber spent the week partying with girlfriend Selena Gomez as well as Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, according to the website.