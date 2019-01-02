‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ breaks Broadway record for highest-grossing American play

“To Kill a Mockingbird” has become the highest grossing American play in Broadway’s history in only its second full week of performances, according to reports.

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s iconic 1960 novel raked in $1.702 million during its second week, surpassing the previous weekly record of $1.623 million (earned by “All the Way,” the Bryan Cranston-led drama about Lyndon Johnson), according to Variety, which first reported the news.

The record for the highest grossing Broadway play belongs to “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which has been grossing over $2 million a week. The two-part play debuted in the U.K. and follows a grown-up Harry and his youngest son, Albus Severus Potter, who is about to start at the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Variety reported that “Mockingbird’s” record was set during the week of Dec. 30, a busy time for the Great White Way. The play stars Jeff Daniels and made its official opening on Dec. 13, following previews since Nov. 1.

The story follows Atticus Finch (played by Daniels) a white lawyer who is hired to defend a black man who is accused of raping a white woman in small town Alabama.