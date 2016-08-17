Todrick Hall, Jason Sudeikis and more theater newsmakers

Todrick Hall to play Lola in ‘Kinky Boots’

Several months ago, when I interviewed Wayne Brady about playing the cross-dressing Lola in “Kinky Boots,” he said that YouTube personality Todrick Hall “would kill it” if he got to take over the role. On Wednesday, the show’s producers confirmed that Hall will indeed play Lola beginning Nov. 1. He previously appeared on Broadway in “Memphis” and “The Color Purple.”

Jason Sudeikis to turn teacher in ‘Dead Poets Society’

Oh captain! My captain! Jason Sudeikis has signed on to play poetry teacher John Keating in the stage adaptation of the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society,” which will receive its world premiere off-Broadway at Classic Stage in October. The casting of the prep school students (who dramatically stand on their desks in tribute to Keating) will be announced later. Robin Williams originally played the role in the film.

Shalhoub and Turturro to revisit Miller’s ‘The Price’

Tony Shalhoub and John Turturro will play estranged brothers in the upcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “The Price,” which will be produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company and begin performances in February at the American Airlines Theatre. They will be joined by Jessica Hecht, who is currently playing Golde in “Fiddler on the Roof.”

‘Harry Potter’ producers wage war on resold tickets

Just as the creators of “Hamilton” are fighting the scourge of tickets being resold at inflated prices, the same is now happening in London with the new megahit “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” According to the BBC, the show will not permit entry to any theatergoers who purchased their tickets from resale websites instead of official sources.

Daisey to make his Trump monologue available to all

Mike Daisey, who recently premiered his new one-man show about Donald Trump (“The Trump Card”) in New York, announced via Facebook that he intends to release the script later this month under an open license, which will allow theater companies to download the script and produce the show free of charge. “I believe this is a unique election in my lifetime, and a unique candidate, and I wanted to give other artists an opportunity to build their own productions with these blueprints,” Daisey wrote.

Taymor coming back to Broadway with ‘M. Butterfly’

Julie Taymor has directed two off-Broadway hits since the debacle of “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” but has yet to give Broadway another shot — until now. According to an Equity audition notice, she will direct a revival of “M. Butterfly,” David Henry Hwang’s 1988 race relations drama inspired by Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” in which a French diplomat is entranced by a mysterious Chinese opera singer.

‘Paramour’ to undergo creative retooling

Cirque du Soleil is canceling four performances of “Paramour” later this month in order to allow time to make creative changes to the spectacle, which was largely panned when it opened on Broadway earlier this summer. “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” (which played the same theater) also underwent revisions after it began performances.

Spotted… Lin-Manuel Miranda at “Spamilton.”