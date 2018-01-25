From his topless debut in “Endless Love” to his pants-less lip-syncing in “Risky Business” to his blue jeans-and-oil beach volleyball outfit in “Top Gun,” directors have always found Tom Cruise to be an actor more than comfortable in front of a camera.

And now the man with the multimillion-dollar smile has finally found his way onto Instagram, where he arguably should have been all along.

But it wasn’t his desire to share a selfie or announce his new #love that finally drove Cruise into Insta’s arms. No, it was the color of money in the form of teasing the next installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

His first post was simply a film slate that revealed the movie’s release date — Summer 2018 — and its title — “Fallout.”

Cruise’s second post showed him as Ethan Hunt clinging one-handed to the outside of a speeding helicopter (based on his windblown visage, familiar from when he was hanging onto the outside of an airplane). He said “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

Based on the over 600,000 followers Cruise picked up in under five hours, he should find Instagram a target-rich environment. But there is still a long way to go to equal fellow action hero Dwayne Johnson and his 99 million plus followers.