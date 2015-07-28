Tom Cruise, Jimmy Fallon lip-sync their way into our hearts

Oh Tom Cruise. You still know how to serenade a woman.

The actor joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night for a lip sync battle, which ended in a “Top Gun” tribute to a lucky, lucky audience member.

Cruise started off by lip syncing The Weekend’s “Can’t Feel My Face” (which he called “the song of the summer”) and Fallon lip synced to the Rolling Stones’ “Undercover of the Night.” But Cruise really stepped up his game by threatening to lip sync “Great Balls of Fire” (complete with a slide on the dance floor that will stop the hearts of anyone born before 1990–and said “that wouldn’t be fair, would it?”) but instead doing a rousing performance of Meatloaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” which he said brought him back to high school and “Jersey girls and hot summer nights.”

“This goes out to Goose!” Fallon said before Cruise joined him to lip sync “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.”

They took their show into the audience, where they serenaded a woman in the audience. Cruise tweeted that he “had a blast!”

Cruise was on the show to promote “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.”